JWP Field Update

One area high school is putting the finishing touches on some long awaited improvements.The Janesville Waldorf Pemberton football team is excited to use their new and improved field.

Some of the improvements included increased seating for spectators, a new concession stand, a new scoreboard, artificial turf and improved drainage.The high school baseball field was also re–done and the softball field is near completion.

Superintendent Bill Adams says "With that said as a school district we are really excited that we were able to provide a new and improved athletic facility for our students most importantly it's great to we are looking very forward to watching our student athletes to run out on the field for the very first time on September 8th."

JWP Athlete Donald Carlson says "It's really exciting this means that we do have a very strong fan base to come and support us.

Superintendent Adams says the improvements were made without increasing taxes.

