Red Cross Seeking Monetary Donations for Hurricane Relief

The American Red Cross has launched a massive response to Hurricane Harvey and while many in our area want to donate supplies, the Red Cross can only accept financial donations to be able to provide immediate disaster relief.



If you're worried about where your donations will end up, currently estimates indicate that nearly 34,000 people sought refuge in 240 Red Cross and partner shelters across Texas Wednesday night. The money received has gone to serve meals and provide supplies. More than 250,000 meals and snacks have been served since the storm began. Money donated will go directly to a Hurricane Harvey relief fund with the Red Cross.

"The funds will go for the direct relief effort right now, that's dealing with food and hygiene items and clean up kits, things like that that are needed within the area. And then the additional funds will also be used to help the recovery efforts. We know that this is going to be a long lasting relief effort that we will have in the area," Executive Director with the Southwest Chapter of the American Red Cross Leah Pockrandt said.



45 Minnesotans are currently on the ground in Texas volunteering, six from the Southwest chapter. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer visit redcross.org

There are several ways to donate:

visit redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS, text the word "HARVEY" to 9099 to make a $10 donation or mail donations to 105 Homestead Rd. Mankato, MN 56001

You can also keep track of where your money is going on the Red Cross's website.

--KEYC News 12