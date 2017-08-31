Red Cross Seeking Monetary Donations for Hurricane Relief

The State Patrol says a 52-year-old Iowa man is dead after his freightliner crashed with a pickup on Highway 13 south of Waseca
The State Patrol says a 52-year-old Iowa man is dead after his freightliner crashed with a pickup on Highway 13 south of Waseca
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash out of Scott County.
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash out of Scott County.
After watching the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Harvey, many have been searching for ways to help.
After watching the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Harvey, many have been searching for ways to help.
For the last five days, Houston has been struggling with flooding and severe storms. Here in Minnesota, Mountain Lake has decided to take action.
For the last five days, Houston has been struggling with flooding and severe storms. Here in Minnesota, Mountain Lake has decided to take action.
Minneapolis police are looking for suspects in a fatal shooting near the University of Minnesota's West Bank campus.
Minneapolis police are looking for suspects in a fatal shooting near the University of Minnesota's West Bank campus.
Authorities say a motorcyclist being chased by law enforcement officers in Bloomington has died after crashing his bike.
Authorities say a motorcyclist being chased by law enforcement officers in Bloomington has died after crashing his bike.
A Hudson High School basketball coach is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old baby sitter
A Hudson High School basketball coach is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old baby sitter
A department head at the University of Minnesota has been accused of illegally purchasing guns
A department head at the University of Minnesota has been accused of illegally purchasing guns