KEYC - Bucs and Cards Face-Off in "Little Brown Jug" Game

Bucs and Cards Face-Off in "Little Brown Jug" Game

Posted: Updated:

The Fairmont Cardinals and Blue Earth Area Buccaneers kick-off the season with their annual "Little Brown Jug" rivalry game.

The Cardinals have dominated the Bucs the past few seasons, now, BEA is ready to re-stake its claim on the jug.

We'll take a look at some of the action, Thursday night on KEYC News 12 at 10.

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Bucs and Cards Face-Off in "Little Brown Jug" Game

    Bucs and Cards Face-Off in "Little Brown Jug" Game

    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:50:09 GMT

    The Fairmont Cardinals and Blue Earth Area Buccaneers kick-off the season with their annual "Little Brown Jug" rivalry game.

    The Fairmont Cardinals and Blue Earth Area Buccaneers kick-off the season with their annual "Little Brown Jug" rivalry game.

  • Tigers Eyeing Another State Appearance

    Tigers Eyeing Another State Appearance

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-08-31 03:48:23 GMT

    The Tigers first contest is Friday against Albert Lea.

    The Tigers first contest is Friday against Albert Lea.

  • Mankato East Boys Win Season Opening Meet

    Mankato East Boys Win Season Opening Meet

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-08-30 03:45:35 GMT

    The Mankato East boys and girls cross country teams played host to Belle Plaine, Springfield, Blue Earth Area, Minnesota Valley Lutheran and Sibley East on Tuesday in Cougars first meet of the 2017 season.

    The Mankato East boys and girls cross country teams played host to Belle Plaine, Springfield, Blue Earth Area, Minnesota Valley Lutheran and Sibley East on Tuesday in Cougars first meet of the 2017 season.

  • Cougars Remain Unbeaten, Improve to 3-0

    Cougars Remain Unbeaten, Improve to 3-0

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-08-30 03:43:13 GMT

    The Mankato East girls soccer team improved to 3-0 on the year after Tuesday's 2-1 win over the New Prague Trojans.

    The Mankato East girls soccer team improved to 3-0 on the year after Tuesday's 2-1 win over the New Prague Trojans.

  • Cardinals Top Crusaders 8-3

    Cardinals Top Crusaders 8-3

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-08-30 03:41:25 GMT

    The Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia girls soccer team fell 8-3 to the Fairmont Cardinals on Tuesday evening in Mankato.

    The Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia girls soccer team fell 8-3 to the Fairmont Cardinals on Tuesday evening in Mankato.

  • JCC Football Rebuilding in 2017

    JCC Football Rebuilding in 2017

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-08-29 23:53:22 GMT

    The Huskies see their first action this Friday on the road at LCWM.

    The Huskies see their first action this Friday on the road at LCWM.

  • Eagles Determined to Return to State

    Eagles Determined to Return to State

    Monday, August 28 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-08-29 03:46:31 GMT

    Maple River kicks-off the season in Luverne on Friday against the Cardinals.

    Maple River kicks-off the season in Luverne on Friday against the Cardinals.

  • Crusaders Draw With Falcons

    Crusaders Draw With Falcons

    Monday, August 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-08-29 03:42:32 GMT

    The Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia girls soccer team played host to the Faribault Falcons Monday night.

    The Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia girls soccer team played host to the Faribault Falcons Monday night.