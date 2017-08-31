Farmers Enriching Soil With Cover Crops

Farmers across Minnesota put many methods to work to help sustain their operations for generations to come.

On Brian Ryberg's Buffalo Lake farm, his fields are sprouting more than the traditional cash crops.

Cover crops have become a key component of his fields, planting early summer in between rows of corn to in the fall, serving as a protection in winter months.

Farmer Brian Ryberg said, "After sugar beets, there's really nothing left. Just bear black soil, and we've had these open winters, and we've been seeding cereal rye on that. Get established in the fall and carry us through the winter and really seen good effects of that not having dirt blown around."

He's among dozens of producers throughout Renville County using the practice.

It’s taken off after a cost share program started three years ago by the Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District and Hawk Creek Watershed Project served as an introduction

Renville County SWCD Administrator Holly Hatlewick said, "Farmers are really embracing it. They're doing a good job already, but this is just one more step they can take."

This year, the 75–percent share $2,000 max is helping 23 landowners on about 1800 acres in the county, with a dollar figure of about $45,000 and another eight farmers on a waiting list.

Some of the farmers who started with the cost share now plant cover crops themselves.

Hatlewick said, "We've been able to encumber from local funds and additional grants that we've applied for, and so we've definitely seen an increase. People are coming back and applying for additional funds year after year, and we're also seeing that people are implementing it on their own after trying it one year."

But to start, it had to overcome skepticism.

Hawk Creek Watershed Project and farmer Dean Dambroten said, "Then we started having local producers in my own backyard that were making it successful, and kind of got my attention, so now I'm starting to implement some of it on my own farm."

On the farm, it's helping to provide a long list of both short and long term benefits for soil health.

"The big thing is soil is living. We need to try and keep that in mind, and that's one of the things this program has helped us teach landowners is we need to be feeding it all the time," Hatlewick said.

From erosion to suppressing weeds, pest control and water retention.

Dambroten said, "If you could do this on a wide scale, it would be more beneficial in my opinion than doing some wetland restorations."

It also helps with nitrates.

Hatlewick said, "They're going to take it in and tie it into their biomass over winter, and when they break down, then that nitrogen is available for next year's crop."

Ryberg said, "We'll no till our soybeans right into those cover crops and for the most part, they'll be dead in the spring, so that decaying mass is going to give us some fertility and better soil structure."

The Renville County SWCD works with each landowner to develop the best cover crop fit for their land.

Hatlewick said, “We work with every landowner one on one and take about their crop rotation, herbicide system and their entire tillage operation so we can try to figure out a mix that’s going to benefit their crop rotation. Try to be the least cost if we have that option.”

The Conservation District is hosting a cover crop field day September 20.

Registration is 8 - 8:30 am at the Danube Community Center. Please RSVP by Friday, September 15 by calling the Hawk Creek Watershed Project at 320-523-3666 or emailing heidi@hawkcreekwatershed.org.

--KEYC News 12