Buffalo Lake Moves To Address Child Care Shortage

After seeing a critical shortage of child care providers, the community of Buffalo Lake is taking steps to address the need.

The city and their Economic Development Authority in partnership with the Buffalo Lake Hector Stewart School District have agreed to move forward with an estimated $1.2 million Learning Center.

The idea started late last year when a survey of the district found there are about 225 children in need of daycare with only one provider in the area at the time.

Officials are now working with the contractor to finalize a timeline for the project, building the facility on the existing Buffalo Lake Community Center.

It will serve about 60 children from six–weeks to preschool age.

Buffalo Lake EDA Director Lorie Kirtz said, "We've had tons of excitement. Even when we were in the first talking stages of it, we've had tons of support from all different ages of the community with it, and now that we've finally put the announcement out there that we're going to do it, we've been getting a lot of good comments."

The hope is to open the center sometime next spring.

The city, EDA and district are using available funds to pay for the project, along with grants and donations from the communities.

