Coach Margenthaler Sends Gear To Houston

In Texas 32,000 people in shelters.

More than 44,000 homes been damaged or destroyed.

Support is coming from Minnesota.

MSU's head basketball coach is lending a helping hand to the victims in Houston.



Today, Coach Matt Margenthaler saw an opportunity to make an impact on the lives that are affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Boxes of t–shirts and shoes sat in his office as they await to be delivered to southeast Texas.

This follows a tweet sent out by Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson that asked for athletic programs around the country to send gear.



Margenthaler said "Anything we possibly can, to help, the brothers and sisters of Houston. I mean that's the biggest thing, I think that's a big step. You know, my father did play at the University of Houston, so it's our family and just want to do the humanitarian thing and really help those people out."



Players also feel it is important to show support and assist in these unfortunate times, especially if the resources are at hand.



Sophomore Forward Cameron Kirksey said "I think it's important for everybody to help, first off. You know it's a tragic thing that happened down there. People need support and if we have it, why not share it."



The aid is not just coming from the basketball family, but from a wide range of sports.

Universities nationwide have sent out clothing to support in the relief effort and the Maverick basketball team will be the latest to adhere to the call.



Later today, the Mavericks will be shipping out more than 40 shirts as well as half a dozen pairs of shoes to help assist coach Sampson.



Margenthaler adds that he and his team will wait and see what else is needed, and do what they can to assist.

- KEYC 12