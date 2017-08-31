St. James Invited Residents To Experience Newly Installed Roundabouts

In St. James, residents got an up close look at what will soon be the newest addition in town.



MnDot and the city put together a Roundabout Rodeo, to better prepare residents for the newest roads.

The two mini roundabouts are located on First Avenue on the corners of Armstrong Boulevard and Seventh Street in downtown St. James.

During the event, citizens got to test their knowledge through trivia, while others were learning about them for the first time.



MnDot Project Manager Zachary Tess said "The primary goal is to educate the public and give them an opportunity to have a hands–on experience. We've got some golf carts here, we're driving people through the intersections. Talking through best practices for how to drive through them and be aware. So that, we know they're new and we want people to get used to them before they run into them right away."



Weather permitting, drivers will test out the new roundabouts for real within the next two weeks.

- KEYC 12