Winona Downs East in Volleyball

Over to the volleyball court where East was taking on Winona in a Big 9 Matchup.

Good volley going here as both teams trade a pair of digs before East’s Maggie Taylor swings away, but the rally is kept alive, still going, strong play at the net for East before the play finally ends when Winona runs out of gas: point East.

But the Winhawks answer back as Sarah Broghammer finds the hole in the block to push Winona’s lead in set one.

East though gets crafty as freshman Madie Clarke drops one in the middle for the kill.

Great matchup in this one but Winona comes out on top 3 sets to 2.

-KEYC News 12