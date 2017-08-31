KEYC - Cardinals Hold on for 13-0 Win Over BEA

Thursday night in Fairmont, the Cardinals played host to the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers in their annual "Little Brown Jug Game."
The Cardinals scored twice in the first half, taking the 13-0 lead into the break.
Fairmont held on for the 13-0 victory over BEA.