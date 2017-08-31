KEYC - Loyola/Cleveland Boys Win Crusader Invite

The Mankato Loyola/Cleveland girls and boys cross country teams held it annual invitational on Thursday.
On the girls side, the combined Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton squad finished first as a team  with 52-points.
In the boys race, the Loyola-Cleveland Crusaders ran away with it, finishing with 37-team points for the top spot.