St. Mary's Opens 9-Man With 44-14 Thrashing Of Lyle-Pacelli

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's football team took a 28-0 lead into the half over the Lyle - Pacelli Lions, and just kept going.

The highlight of the game was easily the passing touchdown from Nick Labat to Wyatt Craft from what would be the tackle spot in 11 man ball, but is the tight end position in 9-man.

St. Mary's ended up winning the game 44-14 in the Thursday night contest.

-- KEYC News 12.