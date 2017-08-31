Mavs Open Season with 35-7 Win Over U-Mary

The MSU football team kicked-off its 2017 campaign Thursday evening on the road in North Dakota against U-Mary.

The Mavericks had no trouble with the Marauders, finding the end zone twice in the first quarter.

The Mavs led 21-7 at the break and rolled to the 35-7 victory over U-Mary. MSU returns to Mankato next weekend, when the Mavs play host to Minnesota- Crookston in their home opener.