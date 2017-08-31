Mavs Open Season with 35-7 Win Over U-Mary

The Mavs led 21-7 at the break and rolled to the 35-7 victory over U-Mary.
The Fairmont Cardinals and Blue Earth Area Buccaneers kick-off the season with their annual "Little Brown Jug" rivalry game.
The Tigers first contest is Friday against Albert Lea.
The Mankato East boys and girls cross country teams played host to Belle Plaine, Springfield, Blue Earth Area, Minnesota Valley Lutheran and Sibley East on Tuesday in Cougars first meet of the 2017 season.
The Mankato East girls soccer team improved to 3-0 on the year after Tuesday's 2-1 win over the New Prague Trojans.
The Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia girls soccer team fell 8-3 to the Fairmont Cardinals on Tuesday evening in Mankato.
The Huskies see their first action this Friday on the road at LCWM.
Maple River kicks-off the season in Luverne on Friday against the Cardinals.
