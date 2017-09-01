KEYC - Survey Suggests More Economic Growth Ahead For Midwest

Survey Suggests More Economic Growth Ahead For Midwest

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A monthly survey of business leaders suggests more economic growth lies ahead for nine Midwest and Plains states.
    A report released Friday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index rose to 57.5 in August from 56.1 in July. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says it ``points to solid growth for both manufacturing and nonmanufacturing for the rest of 2017.'' 
    The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.
    The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

  • JWP Updates Its Sports Facilities

    Thursday, August 31 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-09-01 01:04:14 GMT

    Some of the improvements include more seating for spectators, a new concession stand, a new scoreboard, artificial turf and improved drainage.The high school baseball field was also re–done and the softball field is near completion.

  • Iowa Man Killed in Crash Near Waseca

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-08-31 02:41:36 GMT

    The State Patrol says a 52-year-old Iowa man is dead after his freightliner crashed with a pickup on Highway 13 south of Waseca

  • Cardinals Hold on for 13-0 Win Over BEA

    Thursday, August 31 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-09-01 03:56:50 GMT

    Thursday night in Fairmont, the Cardinals played host to the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers in their annual "Little Brown Jug Game." The Cardinals scored twice in the first half, taking the 13-0 lead into the break. Fairmont held on for the 13-0 victory over BEA.

  • Waseca Rolls to 46-14 Win Over New Ulm

    Thursday, August 31 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-09-01 03:58:12 GMT

    Bluejays start off season with win over Eagles.

  • Buffalo Lake Moves To Address Child Care Shortage

    Thursday, August 31 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-08-31 22:36:12 GMT

    After seeing a critical shortage of child care providers, the community of Buffalo Lake is taking steps to address the need.

  • Tigers Eyeing Another State Appearance

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-08-31 03:48:23 GMT

    The Tigers first contest is Friday against Albert Lea.

  • B.E.N.C.H.S. Volunteers To Help Abandoned Texas Dogs

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-08-29 23:45:14 GMT

    It's not just people battling to survive Hurricane Harvey, but the pets as well.

  • Coach Margenthaler Sends Gear To Houston

    Thursday, August 31 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-08-31 23:46:33 GMT

    In Texas 32,000 people in shelters. More than 44,000 homes been damaged or destroyed. Support is coming from Minnesota. MSU's head basketball coach is lending a helping hand to the victims in Houston. 

