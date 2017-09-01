Protests To Escalate Against Enbridge Pipelines In Midwest

Protests are ratcheting up against Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its Line 3 oil pipeline from Canada to Wisconsin, and against a separate Enbridge pipeline through the Great Lakes waterway that links upper and lower Michigan.

Six protesters were arrested Tuesday near Superior, Wisconsin, where Enbridge is working on a short segment that's part of its bigger plan to replace Line 3. The line carries Canadian tar sands crude from Alberta across North Dakota and Minnesota to its terminal in Superior.

Opponents of both pipelines now plan Labor Day weekend actions in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The protest near Superior echoes the opposition by American Indians to the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota.

Indigenous groups say Line 3 could become the next Standing Rock.