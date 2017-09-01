Madelia Police, Watonwan County Sheriff's Office Warn Of Burglaries

Local authorities are reminding residents to be vigilant following a rash of burglaries and thefts in Watonwan County.

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve taken multiple reports of items being stolen from unlocked vehicles Wednesday night in LaSalle.

The Madelia Police Department reported a similar occurrence. Authorities say suspects there have been going into unlocked homes, garages and vehicles.

Madelia Police are asking residents to lock up all valuables and report any suspicious activity. That includes anyone ringing the doorbell to see if you’re home during the day or at night, as well as people walking by vehicles and pulling on door latches or side doors to garages.

To report information on the LaSalle burglaries, call the Watonwan County Sheriff's Office at 507-375-3121.