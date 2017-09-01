KEYC - Portion Of Stoltzman Road Reopens Following Construction

Portion Of Stoltzman Road Reopens Following Construction

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A portion of Stoltzman Road has officially reopened after about three weeks of construction.
The road reopened to traffic as of 7 a.m. this morning.
The resurfacing project began mid-August and took place between Riverfront Drive and West Pleasant Street.
The city of Mankato says while the road is open to traffic, striping will likely occur next week during off-peak traffic times.

