Portion Of Stoltzman Road Reopens Following Construction

Local authorities are reminding residents to be vigilant following a rash of burglaries and thefts in Watonwan County.
Some of the improvements include more seating for spectators, a new concession stand, a new scoreboard, artificial turf and improved drainage.The high school baseball field was also re–done and the softball field is near completion.
The State Patrol says a 52-year-old Iowa man is dead after his freightliner crashed with a pickup on Highway 13 south of Waseca
Bluejays start off season with win over Eagles.
Thursday night in Fairmont, the Cardinals played host to the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers in their annual "Little Brown Jug Game." The Cardinals scored twice in the first half, taking the 13-0 lead into the break. Fairmont held on for the 13-0 victory over BEA.
The Tigers first contest is Friday against Albert Lea.
In Texas 32,000 people in shelters. More than 44,000 homes been damaged or destroyed. Support is coming from Minnesota. MSU's head basketball coach is lending a helping hand to the victims in Houston.
After seeing a critical shortage of child care providers, the community of Buffalo Lake is taking steps to address the need.
