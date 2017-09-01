Minnesota Native Brings Stanley Cup Back Home For A Day

Moorhead, Minnesota, native Matt Cullen has brought the Stanley Cup back home for the second time in as many years.

Cullen was part of the Pittsburgh Penguins team that won the NHL championship for a second straight season earlier this year.

Tradition calls for all players on a cup-winning team to get the trophy for 24 hours. It's the oldest professional team sports trophy in North America.

Cullen on Thursday brought the cup to Moorhead and neighboring Fargo, North Dakota. Among his stops were a children's hospital, a baseball game and a Dairy Queen.

Cullen has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Wild this offseason.