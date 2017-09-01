Fall Visiting Hours To Take Effect At Minneopa State Park's Bison Range Road

New hours will begin in just a few days on bison range road.

Hours for the bison range road at Minneopa State Park near Mankato will change for the fall due to decreasing daylight hours. Starting Sept. 5, the range road will be open Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The road will be closed on Wednesdays for regular maintenance.

It’s free to view the bison, as long as you have a vehicle permit, which is required to enter the park.

In October, bison range road hours will be adjusted again to follow daylight hours. It will be open during that month from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday-Tuesday. Winter hours begin November 1, when the road will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Minneopa’s bison herd arrived in September 2015, and has been a popular attraction for the park since then.

For information on the Minneopa State Park bison herd, click here.