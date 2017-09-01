Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Departing To Help Harvey Victims

11 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard are heading out to support response efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

The soldiers, from the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade, are taking off today from St. Cloud via helicopter. Once they arrive in Texas, they'll conduct aviation operations to help those in need.

The soldiers will join Guardsmen from across the nation who are being activated in response to Hurricane Harvey.

They will stay as long as needed in order to protect the lives and property of the citizens impacted by the storm.