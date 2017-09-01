One Vehicle Accident Leaves Man Hospitalized

An early morning crash sends one man to the local hospital.

It happened around 7:00 this morning at Jerry's Abra Auto Body and Glass.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says the vehicle was heading West on Bassett Drive when it drove over curb and hit a mailbox and a pole, eventually stopping when it struck the building.

Commander Dan Schisel says "So at this point it appears from the witness that there was some type of medical event that happened prior to this accident coming to a stop."

The driver of the vehicle was taken to MCHS Mankato.

