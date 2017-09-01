PICK OF THE LITTER: Dogs Rescued From Texas Prior To Harvey Up For Adoption

Odessa, a 9 week old pit mix, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday along with Terri from BENCHS. Odessa loves to cuddle and is very playful. She is among the 4 females and 1 male puppy that came to Minnesota from Texas from a shelter before Hurricane Harvey hit. Adoption hours at BENCHS are Thursday through Sunday from 2 pm. to 6 p.m. The adoption price for these pit mixes is $380.