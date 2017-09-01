New Ulm To Allow Specialty Vehicles On City Streets

Drivers in New Ulm will take notice of a new ordinance that will take effect on September 5.

"The ordinance authorizes people to drive golf carts, UTVs, ATVs and mini trucks in the city of New Ulm," New Ulm Police Dept. Commander Dave Borchert says.



Cmdr. Borchert says the ordinance will offer residents more options as a means to get around town.



"There was just some interest of some members in the public who wanted different options," he says.

The permitted vehicle may only operate on city streets. This excludes county roads and state or federal highways.



Other requirements of the ordinance state that the vehicle may only operate from sunrise to sunset during mild weather. The vehicle must be equipped with a rear view mirror and may not exceed 25 mph.



Along with the restrictions of the ordinance each individual driver is required to have their own permit.



"You need a valid driver's license, proof of insurance, complete a permit application. There's a $50 processing fee and the permit will be valid for three years," Cmdr. Borchert says.



He says the ordinance will remain fluid to allow room for improvement.

Permit applications will be available at New Ulm's City Hall on September 5. Click here to get a list of the full requirements of the ordinance.

