New Ulm To Allow Specialty Vehicles On City Streets

Local authorities are reminding residents to be vigilant following a rash of burglaries and thefts in Watonwan County.
An early morning crash sends one man to the local hospital..
The State Patrol says a 52-year-old Iowa man is dead after his freightliner crashed with a pickup on Highway 13 south of Waseca
North Shore travelers at the beginning of this Labor Day weekend could run into some delays on a major highway northeast of Duluth.
Some of the improvements include more seating for spectators, a new concession stand, a new scoreboard, artificial turf and improved drainage.The high school baseball field was also re–done and the softball field is near completion.
New hours will begin in just a few days on bison range road. Hours for the bison range road at Minneopa State Park near Mankato will change for the fall due to decreasing daylight hours.
The Tigers first contest is Friday against Albert Lea.
Bluejays start off season with win over Eagles.
