Gustavus Freshman Move in Day

Gustavus Adolphus College welcomes its freshman into the dorms. Freshman that are attending Gustavus in Saint Peter are getting excited and ready to start classes on Tuesday.

The freshman got a head start on fellow classmates as they began to move into their dorms today.Students were also able to partake in a photo opportunity outside the big welcome sign along with President Rebecca Bergman.

They also got to cool down after moving their stuff with the Ice Cream social. Lindberg says "I'm pretty pumped. I get to meet some new guys and stuff, play baseball and have some fun."

Gladitsch talks on how managing sports and school as freshman will impact her "I did 3 sports in high school so eliminating down to one will make it easier and always been good at like time management and stuff so."

There are 614 first year students that are moved into the dorms as classes start on Tuesday, September 5th.

-KEYC News 12