Walmart Commits $20 Million To Relief Efforts

Thursday, Walmart and the Walmart foundation committed up to $20 million in support of relief efforts in Houston.



This campaign will run through Wednesday, September 6, and in that time, customers will have an opportunity to donate to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Citizens can also text WALMART to 90999 and contribute ten dollars via their wireless carrier.

Half of Walmart's funds will go to the Red Cross, while two million dollars will be given to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and Greater Houston Community Foundation.



Mankato store manager Michael Looft said "After the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey, Walmart decided to really step it up in the campaign to get donations to people that really need it. So, with the Red Cross, Walmart is donating in kind, matching any donation in store. So, any customer that donates cash in–store will be doubled by Walmart and sent to the Red Cross, up to ten million dollars."



People can also donate at registers in Sam's Clubs, as well at Walmart.com or samsclub.com.

- KEYC 12