Children's Museum Entertains Youth

The first day of September marks the final days of summer, and for some kids they chose to spend that time at the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota.



From putting colorful scarves into a wind tunnel and watching them fly, to cooking some homemade meals.

Others decided to get a jump on their future construction business, from shoveling sand to operating machinery.

One boy decided to pursue directing, by making a movie using photos.

A playground for all when school starts, too.



School Programs Manager Mia Forslund said "Educators can bring their classrooms or their programs to the museum for a group visit. Usually that's about two hours of time and they can explore the museum's exhibit areas. If they choose to add a guided program to that visit, that is about a 30 minute session with our museum educators staff."



For hours, pricing, and other information about the Children's Museum, visit cmsouthernmn.org.

- KEYC 12