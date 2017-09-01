Increased Patrols Labor Day Weekend

It's the final holiday weekend of the summer meaning more traffic on the roadways and extra patrols will be keeping close tabs on motorists.



Labor Day weekend isn't much different than other holiday weekends. While most see enhanced DWI enforcement, Labor Day is more of a high travel weekend with families getting in last minute trips before the start of the school year. Patrols will be keeping a close eye on construction zones, although workers won't be present, it doesn't mean extra caution still shouldn't be taken.

"Whenever we look at the construction zones or anybody stops to think about what the visual effects of that construction zone, a lot of times it's narrow lanes, maybe there's construction equipment that's on the side of the roads, barricades and other obstructions and things to watch out for. So just because there isn't necessarily active construction or folks working on the roadway there are enhanced dangers in those construction areas and folks definitely need to reduce their speed, maintain safety is a paramount concern when traveling through those areas," Captain Paul Barta with the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said.



After this weekend, schools will be starting back up again, meaning more buses on our roads.



"When it comes to school bus safety, it's really important that people understand the requirement to stop for school buses when they're in the process of loading or unloading children. Penalties shouldn't necessarily drive the need to watch out for the safety of the kids but folks should be aware that it is a misdemeanor to pass a school bus if they are in the process of stopping or do have the stop sign out on the bus then it's actually enhanced to a gross misdemeanor if there are actually children that are outside of that school bus at the time that the violation occurs," Capt. Barta added.



Captain Barta urges motorists to use caution and obey all traffic laws to have a safe and fun holiday weekend.

--KEYC News 12