Deal Would Give Ex-Minneapolis Chief $183,000 in Severance

The city of Minneapolis would pay its former police chief nearly $183,000 and 12 months of health and dental benefits under a severance deal.

The deal for ex-Chief Janee Harteau still requires city council approval.

Harteau was asked to resign in July after an officer shot and killed Australian native Justine Damond. The Star Tribune reports that the agreement released Friday by the city also includes a clause that says Harteau can say nothing negative about the city or Mayor Betsy Hodges, and they can say nothing negative about her.

Harteau has not spoken publicly since her resignation.

Harteau faced criticism for being out of town and continuing her vacation when Officer Mohamed Noor shot Damond. She returned to Minneapolis two nights before lost her job.

-KEYC News 12