Gustavus Football Opens Season Saturday

The Gustavus football team is anxious to hit the field Saturday for the team's home opener against Westminster College.

The Gusties come into the season with high expectations returning nine starters on defense and five on offense.



"We've got some new faces, and some guys coming back so it's a really good mix, and I'm excited to see how that chemistry develops over the season," said Peter Haugen, head coach.

There's no better place to kick–off the season than at home in St. Peter where the atmosphere is un–matched.

"You know it doesn't get any better, Hollingsworth Field is a special place, incredible history, incredible tradition, the alumni that had such a huge part of building this stadium, so we're just excited every time we get to play at home, and excited to get things going," said Haugen.

Gustavus takes the field Saturday afternoon at one o'clock.

