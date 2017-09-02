Center Creek Orchard Opens For The Season

An early morning crash sends one man to the local hospital..
An early morning crash sends one man to the local hospital..
The Mankato West Scarlets opened their season on the road at Rochester Century. The Scarlets dominated the Panthers in their 28-0 victory to open the season.
The Mankato West Scarlets opened their season on the road at Rochester Century. The Scarlets dominated the Panthers in their 28-0 victory to open the season.
Crusaders top Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 25-14
Crusaders top Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 25-14
Local authorities are reminding residents to be vigilant following a rash of burglaries and thefts in Watonwan County.
Local authorities are reminding residents to be vigilant following a rash of burglaries and thefts in Watonwan County.
Jackson County Central with a strong start to the season
Jackson County Central with a strong start to the season
The Martin County West Mavericks took on the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants in Sherburn. Giants running back Drew Webster rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Giants Quarterback Jared Miller carried for 165 yards with one touchdown. Giants win 24-0
The Martin County West Mavericks took on the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants in Sherburn. Giants running back Drew Webster rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Giants Quarterback Jared Miller carried for 165 yards with one touchdown. Giants win 24-0
Drivers in New Ulm will take notice of a new ordinance that will take effect on September 5
Drivers in New Ulm will take notice of a new ordinance that will take effect on September 5
The city of Minneapolis would pay its former police chief nearly $183,000 and 12 months of health and dental benefits under a severance deal
The city of Minneapolis would pay its former police chief nearly $183,000 and 12 months of health and dental benefits under a severance deal