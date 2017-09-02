Center Creek Orchard Opens For The Season

Though the fall season doesn't officially begin until September 22, those who visit Center Creek Orchard in Fairmont will get a sneak peak of what the season has to offer.



From train rides, to picking pumpkins and a super slide, too, you'd be surprised to learn that the orchard was once more grove than games.

"About 10 years ago I started with the apples and then we were looking at how to sell our apples and we started this idea for having a fun center," owner Gordon Toupal says.

And as the apples continued to grow, so did Toupal's idea.



"The first couple years we just started with a couple activities and now we're up to about 15 different activities you can do," he says.



Whether you choose to build a scarecrow, go on a scavenger hunt or get through the giant maze, time may just seem to fly by.



"When you come here you end up spending three, four, five hours and not really see everything. Like I say it's just a really good time," Toupal says.



Though the orchard is open for just two months out of the year Toupal says it's an annual process preparing for the next.



"We look all year long but we really start putting everything together in the spring of the year," he says.

Center Creek Orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend from now through the end of October. Admission is $9 per person and free for kids two and under.