Six Kids Injured in Accident Near Sleepy Eye

An early morning rollover east of Sleepy Eye injures six juveniles.

Three of them were airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the car accident near the intersection of County Road 27 and County Road 10 at about 12:49 Saturday morning.

All six occupants sustained injuries; a couple were ejected.

They were taken to Sleepy Eye Medical Center, where three of them were treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

The conditions of the three who were airlifted are unknown.

-KEYC News 12