Schmidt's Meat Market Adds To Award Total

The Nicollet business earns two more honors from the state fair.



Their original summer sausage was awarded Grand Champion while Schmidt's bacon received Reserve Grand Champion.

This is isn't the first time those two products have won.

In fact more than 60 different meats have helped them achieve over 100 awards.

Although their popularity and accolades continue to grow, they like to stay humble and express that it is a team effort.



Production Manager Brian Schatz said "There's never a guarantee. You know, we take our product up there, the best stuff we have and we're hoping to come back with an award. It's always great when you can win, win something at the state fair or other, different competitions that we're involved in. We're proud of all of our staff for all of the accomplishments we've made over the years, with all of the awards we've won. It takes the whole staff to put that together."



The award–winning Schmidt's served a ton of customers Saturday, as residents geared up for Labor Day weekend.

- KEYC 12