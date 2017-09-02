Elysian Celebrates 2nd Annual Lake Francis Bash

As Labor Day approaches, many people are findings ways to have some fun over the weekend, especially in Elysian.



Kids and adults gathered at the 2nd annual Lake Francis Bash, to celebrate the final days of summer.

Children had plenty to do throughout the day, from winning prizes in ring tosses, to flying kites or even playing volleyball.

As for the adults, money and bragging rights were on the line as a friendly but intense tournament of cornhole took place.



Cornhole tournament coordinator Jason Zuehlke said "I mean it was a good turn out today, I'm hoping for a bigger and better turn out next year, so. Everybody has fun when they come to the bag tournaments, we're all like a basically a family."



Along with a multitude of activities to choose from, vendors lined the grass to showcase their products.

One of them, happened to be a boy who began making hot sauce at the age of seven.



15-year-old Nicolai Amende said "I was experiencing with different hot sauce recipes, until one day I created the perfect recipe and when my dad tries it, 'wow this tastes amazing, I bet you can sell it Nicolai.'"



Amende now has a commercial license and is looking for a way to get his signature five pepper blend creations on the shelves of some stores.

However, he wasn't the only one looking to catch the stomachs of some people passing by.

Polly's Pantry Treats were pleasing everyone's appetite, whether it be through hamburgers or their infamous funnel cakes.

Even though this event has increased in size since last year, the town wants to continue to build this festivity for years to come.



Elysian Area Chamber of Commerce Ellie James said "We'd really like it to grow and expand and bring community members together and families who are enjoying the last few days of summer here in Elysian and the communities around us."



The celebration will continue until midnight, as a band will supply those in attendance with live music, beginning at 8:00.

- KEYC 12