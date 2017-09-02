KEYC - Mavs Dominate in Home Opener

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The MSU women's soccer team played host to UW-Parkside Saturday.

Mavericks win 2-0.

Lauren Kizlik and Julia Zach each scored a goal apiece. 

