Gustavus Football Blows Out Westminster To Open Season

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Gustavus football team played host to Westminster College Saturday.

Gusties win 38-0.

Former Maple River Eagle, Casey Decker, had nine tackles in the contest.

