Minneopa State Park Fully Booked For Labor Day Weekend

For many people Labor Day weekend marks the end of the summer holiday. The three-day weekend remains one of the busiest times of the year to travel.



While friends and family across the country hit the road, some folks here in southern Minnesota have found ways to celebrate nearby.

From riding bikes to exploring the double waterfall, Minneopa State Park is a scenic destination for those looking to enjoy the outdoors during the holiday weekend.

The state park is the third oldest park in the state system but remains at the top of the list of things to do in Mankato, especially during Labor Day weekend.

"It's kind of like Memorial day weekend where you're showcasing the park. I think the same thing goes with Labor Day weekend. We're trying to showcase the park. We're trying to show people what a gem they have right in their backyard," Todd Dailey, assistant manager of the park says.



Dailey says the campground has been full since Friday and estimates a total of 2,000 visitors to the falls.