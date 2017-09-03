Family Searching For Necklace With Father's Ashes

An early morning rollover east of Sleepy Eye injures six juveniles
Since Chloe, Kerra, and Lily lost their father last winter, the necklace was a symbol to hold him close forever. "I'm just hoping that if a kid may have taken it and the parents notice that the kid has it they can return it," Taber says.
From train rides, to picking pumpkins and a super slide, too, you'd be surprised to learn that the orchard was once more grove than games. "About 10 years ago I started with the apples and then we were looking at how to sell our apples and we started this idea for having a fun center,"
Schmidt's Meat Market continues to earn awards, as the Nicollet business added two more from the state fair.
Local authorities are reminding residents to be vigilant following a rash of burglaries and thefts in Watonwan County.
As Labor Day approaches, many people are findings ways to have some fun over the weekend, especially in Elysian.
An early morning crash sends one man to the local hospital..
The festival, which starts next weekend, is already getting set up. Tents are up, construction on a straw bale maze has started and a corn pit is getting filled.
