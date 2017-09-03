Family Searching For Necklace With Father's Ashes

A young woman in Mankato is seeking help from the community after losing a necklace that contains her father's ashes.



On Thursday, Chloe Taber brought her two younger sisters to Sibley Park to take photos with their friends and family.



"The girls went over to the park after those photos were taken. They played for about ten minutes or so and when we went to take other photos, it wasn't on her," Taber says.

A necklace Chloe had given her 11–year–old sister Kerra back in July.

"She was doing a flip on the exercise bars over there and it must've fallen off her head," she says.

But it's more than a necklace that went missing.

"For our dad's memorial... He had died the end of January from cirrhosis of the liver and we have his ashes in there. It's an urn necklace and it means a lot to him" Taber says.

Since Chloe, Kerra, and Lily lost their father last winter, the necklace was a symbol to hold him close forever.

"I'm just hoping that if a kid may have taken it and the parents notice that the kid has it they can return it," Taber says.

Chloe says she's searched the park every day since the necklace disappeared, even with strangers who've reached out to help.

"I met someone on Facebook who had seen the post and she had posted it to her metal detecting Facebook site and ended up coming here the next morning with six of her buddies."



As of this evening, the necklace has yet to be found. If you have any information or would like to help, please come forward.