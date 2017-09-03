Fall Items Are Blessed During Church

The Saint Martin's Episcopal Church altered their service a little to help people prepare for fall.



Members brought in items that they plan on using for the upcoming season, to get blessed.

At the altar, children placed backpacks for school while others set down tools for their daily work.

After the service, everyone gathered next to their belongings as grace was handed out.

The priest today acknowledges that some might disagree with the added blessing, but explains it may be just a misunderstanding.



Reverend Marilla Whitney said “I think we get too trapped in the idea that church is a Sunday thing and sometimes not even applicable to our daily lives. And I want people to understand, that if what they're doing in their daily work, they do for God. Even if they don't recognize that they're doing it for God. Since it's a service to the human community, it's also a service to God.”



Whitney puts this blessing on once a year, on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

