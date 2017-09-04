Five Arrested In Albert Lea Human Trafficking Operation

Five people are arrested in connection with a human trafficking operation in Albert Lea.

Authorities concluded their two day investigation in their most recent efforts to combat human trafficking last week.

As a result, Albert Lea Police arrested 45–year–old Cass Remmert, of Waseca and 31-year-old Janis Gross of St. Charles.

Officers also arrested 3 people from Iowa: David Roy Bird, of Mason City, Scott Michael Green, of Clear Lake, and Margaret Legler of Cerro Gordo,

All five are facing a gross misdemeanor charge for prostitution in a public place.