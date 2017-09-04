Palace Announces Prince William, Kate Expecting Third Child

Five people are arrested in connection with a human trafficking operation in Albert Lea.
An early morning rollover east of Sleepy Eye injures six juveniles
Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.
Since Chloe, Kerra, and Lily lost their father last winter, the necklace was a symbol to hold him close forever. "I'm just hoping that if a kid may have taken it and the parents notice that the kid has it they can return it," Taber says.
One of the main routes to the Minnesota State Fair has re-opened after police temporarily shut it down for a protest march.
Local authorities are reminding residents to be vigilant following a rash of burglaries and thefts in Watonwan County.
Odessa, a 9 week old pit mix, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday along with Terri from BENCHS. Odessa loves to cuddle and is very playful.
