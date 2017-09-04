KEYC - Palace Announces Prince William, Kate Expecting Third Child

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. 
    The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.
    Officials say Prince William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.
    William and Kate already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. 