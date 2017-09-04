University Of Minnesota Makes Room For Large Freshman Class

The University of Minnesota is working to make room for its largest freshmen class since 1970.

The Pioneer Press reports that the university has more than 6,000 freshman enrolled this year.

The university has reserved its dorms for freshman since the 700-bed Pioneer Hall is unavailable due to construction. The university has also turned hundreds of school-run into dorm housing.

Mannix Clark is the associate director of operations for housing and residential life. Clark says just less than 90 percent of freshmen have applied to live in a dorm.

However, some students will be in smaller spaces. Clark says about 80 students will be housed in discounted rooms, which will have two students in a large single room or three students sharing a double.