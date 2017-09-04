Dustin Lynch, LANCO To Perform In Mankato

Grab your cowboy hats and get ready for a country concert in Mankato this fall.

Dustin Lynch, along with special guest LANCO, are hitting the stage at the Verizon Center Grand Hall Saturday, November 18 as part of the Ride or Die Tour.

You may recognize some of his most popular hits, including “She Cranks My Tractor”, which became a number 1 video on GAC’s top 20 Country Countdown.

You can get your tickets beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. at the Verizon Center box office or at all Ticketmaster locations.

General Admission tickets are $38.75.