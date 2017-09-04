KEYC - Pres. Trump, South Korean President To Speak

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea.
    The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday.
    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a ``massive military response.''
    Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its ``talk of appeasement.''