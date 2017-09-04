KEYC - Names Released in Sleepy Eye Rollover With Six Kids

Names Released in Sleepy Eye Rollover With Six Kids

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

On Saturday, September 2 just after midnight, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sleepy Eye Police Department, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on Brown County Road 27 near the intersection Brown County Road 10 intersection.

Six juvenile occupants were involved.  Multiple occupants were ejected.  All involved parties were transported to Sleepy Eye Medical Center.  Three individuals were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.  Three individuals were airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.  The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Names of involved parties:

Sandra Adame (Age 13) of New Ulm

Elias Alvarez (Age 11) of New Ulm

Hunter Hutchens (Age 14) of New Ulm

Colton Krienke (Age 14) of New Ulm

Ruben Olivarez Jr (Age14) of New Ulm

Bryan Singlaterry (Age 14) of New Ulm

Alvarez, Olivarez, and Singlaterry were airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for serious injuries.

Adame, Hutchens, and Krienke were treated for various injuries at Sleepy Eye Medical Center and released.

The vehicle involved was a 1999 Ford F-150 pick-up.  This truck was reported as stolen from the City of New Ulm on 08/27/2017.

The crash and vehicle theft are still under investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

-KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Names Released in Sleepy Eye Rollover With Six Kids

    Monday, September 4 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-09-04 19:27:45 GMT

    On Saturday, September 2 just after midnight, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sleepy Eye Police Department, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on Brown County Road 27 near the intersection Brown County Road 10 intersection

    On Saturday, September 2 just after midnight, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sleepy Eye Police Department, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on Brown County Road 27 near the intersection Brown County Road 10 intersection

  • Five Arrested In Albert Lea Human Trafficking Operation

    Five Arrested In Albert Lea Human Trafficking Operation

    Monday, September 4 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-09-04 17:39:52 GMT

    Five people are arrested in connection with a human trafficking operation in Albert Lea.

    Five people are arrested in connection with a human trafficking operation in Albert Lea.

  • Six Kids Injured in Accident Near Sleepy Eye

    Saturday, September 2 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-09-02 23:38:33 GMT

    An early morning rollover east of Sleepy Eye injures six juveniles

    An early morning rollover east of Sleepy Eye injures six juveniles

  • Palace Announces Prince William, Kate Expecting Third Child

    Palace Announces Prince William, Kate Expecting Third Child

    Monday, September 4 2017 7:20 AM EDT2017-09-04 11:20:19 GMT

    Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.      The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.  

    Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.      The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.  

  • Protesters March At Minnesota State Fair, Block Main Road

    Protesters March At Minnesota State Fair, Block Main Road

    Monday, September 4 2017 6:42 AM EDT2017-09-04 10:42:18 GMT

    One of the main routes to the Minnesota State Fair has re-opened after police temporarily shut it down for a protest march. 

    One of the main routes to the Minnesota State Fair has re-opened after police temporarily shut it down for a protest march. 

  • Family Searching For Necklace With Father's Ashes

    Family Searching For Necklace With Father's Ashes

    Sunday, September 3 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-09-04 03:44:10 GMT

    Since Chloe, Kerra, and Lily lost their father last winter, the necklace was a symbol to hold him close forever. "I'm just hoping that if a kid may have taken it and the parents notice that the kid has it they can return it," Taber says. 

    Since Chloe, Kerra, and Lily lost their father last winter, the necklace was a symbol to hold him close forever. "I'm just hoping that if a kid may have taken it and the parents notice that the kid has it they can return it," Taber says. 

  • Dustin Lynch, LANCO To Perform In Mankato

    Dustin Lynch, LANCO To Perform In Mankato

    Monday, September 4 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-09-04 17:45:55 GMT

    Grab your cowboy hats and get ready for a country concert in Mankato this fall. 

    Grab your cowboy hats and get ready for a country concert in Mankato this fall. 

  • Dog Warns Minnesota Homeowners of Fire, Dies in the Blaze

    Dog Warns Minnesota Homeowners of Fire, Dies in the Blaze

    Monday, September 4 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-09-04 21:10:22 GMT

    Minnesota authorities say a dog died in a house fire after alerting the occupants that the home was being consumed by flames

    Minnesota authorities say a dog died in a house fire after alerting the occupants that the home was being consumed by flames