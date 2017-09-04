Names Released in Sleepy Eye Rollover With Six Kids

On Saturday, September 2 just after midnight, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sleepy Eye Police Department, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on Brown County Road 27 near the intersection Brown County Road 10 intersection.

Six juvenile occupants were involved. Multiple occupants were ejected. All involved parties were transported to Sleepy Eye Medical Center. Three individuals were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Three individuals were airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Names of involved parties:

Sandra Adame (Age 13) of New Ulm

Elias Alvarez (Age 11) of New Ulm

Hunter Hutchens (Age 14) of New Ulm

Colton Krienke (Age 14) of New Ulm

Ruben Olivarez Jr (Age14) of New Ulm

Bryan Singlaterry (Age 14) of New Ulm

Alvarez, Olivarez, and Singlaterry were airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for serious injuries.

Adame, Hutchens, and Krienke were treated for various injuries at Sleepy Eye Medical Center and released.

The vehicle involved was a 1999 Ford F-150 pick-up. This truck was reported as stolen from the City of New Ulm on 08/27/2017.

The crash and vehicle theft are still under investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

-KEYC News 12