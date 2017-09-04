KEYC - Godahl Store to Become Preschool

Godahl Store to Become Preschool

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
The community of Godahl, which is near St. James, has a population around 15.

And for more than a century, one building has been a staple in town.

And now...new life for the old building.

Last winter the Godahl Store announced it would be closing its doors after 122 years in business.

But the store will no longer sit empty.

We meet the family behind the revamp and their new idea for the future.

For Amy Hanson and her family, the Godahl Store has been another place to call home.

Amy Hanson says, "The Godahl Store has always been very important to me. I grew up here, my dad grew up here, my grandparents lived here. So it's just a really important place to me."

That love for Godahl and the Godahl store was even passed down to her kids.

Mya Hanson says, "We always got our groceries here, we would stop after school for a snack."

When the store announced they would be closing, Amy came up with a new idea to inspire the next generation.

Hanson says, "We decided it's like the perfect one–room schoolhouse."

Hopefully by this fall, the building will be home to a new preschool for 2.5–5–year–olds.

Amy has previously taught preschool in Mankato.

Hanson says, 'We know there's limited choices for preschools in Southern Minnesota, and it's nice to have options."

Susan Bottin says, "The building has a past, what better way to grow it for the future."

Amy is currently accepting new students.

