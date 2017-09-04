Dog Warns Minnesota Homeowners of Fire, Dies in the Blaze

Minnesota authorities say a dog died in a house fire after alerting the occupants that the home was being consumed by flames.

The fire happened just before 6:28 a.m. Monday in Oak Grove, about 30 miles north of Minneapolis. Oak Grove Fire Chief Curt Hallermann says both people inside the home awoke and left the house after the dog alerted them to the fire.

Hallermann says the fire began in the garage and spread to the home.

Hallermann says the dog refused to exit the home and died in the fire.

-KEYC News 12