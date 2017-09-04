Into The Outdoors At Red Jacket Valley Park

The book is beginning to close on the summer of 2017, and that has many heading outside to enjoy the long Labor Day weekend.

This Labor Day has many people laboring to do little to nothing at all.

And for those looking to stretch their legs outdoors, a new spot this year is about two miles south of Mankato.

Mary Laramee said, "This park is awesome. It's really nice cause there's different trails, and then there's the big open field area, and then with the water and stuff, it's really nice."

The almost 150 acre Red Jacket Valley Park was part of a joint effort between Blue Earth County and the city of Mankato to purchase two former gravel pits and turn them into parks at a final price tag of $225,000, minus a $100,000 DNR grant.

While Sanger Pit is managed by the city, the county has ownership of the former Guaranteed Sand and Gravel Pit and now Red Jacket Valley Park, turning it into the largest park in their system.

Blue Earth County Engineer Ryan Thilges said, "There's quite a few members of the public that are out there enjoying the park with the different hiking trails, as well as the beach area. So, we've seen quite a surge of use of the park as well as paddle boards, kayaks, canoes within the pond areas."

After acquiring the land late last year, the county did make some improvements including stabilizing the land between the ponds and Le Sueur River and cleaning up some of what remained when it former gravel pit.

Now plans include fixing up the building to use for storage of equipment and removing the graffiti, and planting more native prairie grasses but don't expect anything too big in the way of additions to this park.

Thilges said, "The intent and direction that we've received is really to keep the park in a rustic nature, in accordance with the DNR grant we used to purchase the park."

It's a draw for people diving in for a swim, seeking to set off in a canoe or kayak and also to try their luck casting a line.

"I caught one bass and a bunch of little blue gills," said Nicholas Dewes.

But for some, one of its best amenities is something it doesn't have.

Ben Kubes said, "Quiet, it's always quiet out here, and that's what I really appreciate about it. It's like, some of the other places, the dog park, you always hear the highways and out here, you don't really hear a whole lot."

And a perfect place to forget the work and school week return Tuesday.

The gates to the park will close November 1 to vehicle traffic, but there will be walk-in access for people to enjoy winter activities like snow shoeing and ice fishing.

--KEYC News 12