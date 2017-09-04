Olive Garden Gifts Lunch To Those Laboring On Labor Day

While most people are as far away from work as possible this Labor Day, others have no choice but to be in the office.

To honor those who rarely get a day off, Olive Garden is laboring to provide them with a hot meal.

This morning, staff prepped a lunch including lasagna, spaghetti and tiramisu for about 25 people at the emergency shelter CADA House.

Mankato Olive Garden Culinary Manager Tom Nickerson said, "It means everything for us. We tend to be here in the restaurant quite often but to be able to reach out into that and really expand our walls per say is important to us."

This is a tradition Olive Garden started 16 years ago, with the Mankato location participating when it opened 12 years ago, with other locations taking meals to first responders and emergency rooms.

--KEYC News 12