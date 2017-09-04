KEYC - Thousands Celebrate 62nd Annual Godahl Day

Thousands Celebrate 62nd Annual Godahl Day

GODAHL, Minn. -

This year's Labor Day marks the 62nd annual Godahl Day celebration.

For this event the town grows 100 times its size.

Godahl Day is a Labor Day tradition that seems to trump all other holidays in town.


"Oh by far. We go from a town of about 12 people that live here and right now there's probably about 1500 people here," Scott Runge, a member of the Godahl Rec Board says. 

Though Labor Day has become the unofficial sign of summer coming to an end, the tradition of Godahl Day started as a time of new beginnings.

"It's just tradition from farmer's way back then to get together before harvest and have a little town celebration," Runge says.

Activities like bingo, live music and food continued after the annual parade, but there was one tradition missing.

"The Godahl store was once open throughout all of this but now the Godahl store is closed," he says. 

The historic general store closed its doors at the end of 2016 but will soon reopen as a one–room preschool house.

Though its location was missing at this year's event, the Labor Day celebration continued.

Revenue from this year's Godahl Day will go toward improvements to the town's baseball field and recreation center.

