Boaters In B.E.C Enjoy Fun, Safe Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend continues to be a popular time to hit the water.



As the holiday weekend winds down, authorities have reported very few alcohol related incidents in Blue Earth County. Though they remain adamant about the dangers of alcohol on the lake they want to remind those on boats and jet skis to also be cautious of the no–wake and shoreline regulations.



"We've seen very few alcohol related incidents, which is excellent. Our biggest problem I guess would be the operation of personnel water craft or jet skis where they get too close of the wakes of other boats.



Minnesota's Boating While Intoxicated Law is the same as its DUI law, with a .08 blood alcohol concentration as the legal limit.