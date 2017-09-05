Minnesotans Feel Impact Of Harvey At The Pump

According to GasBuddy, average gas prices in Minnesota have risen about 18 cents per gallon within the last week, averaging about $2.50.

That’s compared to the national average that’s shot up nearly a quarter per gallon in the last 7 days.

In Minnesota, we’re paying about 28 cents per gallon more for gas than we did last year at this time.

As expected, GasBudddy analysts say the higher prices are due to Hurricane Harvey causing the shutdown of an extensive amount of refining.

In fact, across the nation, the average gasoline price saw its largest weekly jump since Hurricane Katrina hit the gulf coast in 2005, and gas jumped 49 cents in a week.