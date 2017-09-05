Minnesotans Feel Impact Of Harvey At The Pump

On Saturday, September 2 just after midnight, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sleepy Eye Police Department, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on Brown County Road 27 near the intersection Brown County Road 10 intersection
Five people are arrested in connection with a human trafficking operation in Albert Lea.
Minnesota authorities say a dog died in a house fire after alerting the occupants that the home was being consumed by flames
Local authorities are reminding residents to be vigilant following a rash of burglaries and thefts in Watonwan County.
One of the main routes to the Minnesota State Fair has re-opened after police temporarily shut it down for a protest march.
This Labor Day has many people laboring to do little to nothing at all. And for those looking to stretch their legs outdoors, a new spot this year is about two miles south of Mankato.
The community of Godahl, which is near St. James, has a population around 15.
